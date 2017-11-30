EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:35, 30 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Barys suffers another defeat in KHL

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In last night's game in Yaroslavl Astana Barys lost to Lokomotiv 5-0, Sport. inform.kz reports.

    Loko got itself a five-goal lead 24 minutes into the game and maintained it until the very end.

    This defeat became the sixth for Barys this season.
    Goals:

    1-0 - 01:09 Kozun (Nakládal, Talbot). Equal strength
    2-0 - 02:43 Averin (Loktionov). Equal strength
    3-0 - 14:27 Fateyev (Ivanov, Kayumov). Equal strength
    4-0 - 20:57 Apalkov. Equal strength
    5-0 - 23:22 Apalkov (Kraskovsky, Korshkov). Equal strength

     

    Tags:
    Sport Hockey Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!