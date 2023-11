ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan President's Cup is currently underway in the Kazakh capital Astana.

Barys players will take on HC Metallurg based in Novokuznetsk in Astana at 7:00 p.m. today, the club's press service reports.



Recall that earlier Barys was given a 5:0 technical victory in the match against KHL newcomer - Kunlun Red Stars from China.