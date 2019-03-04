EN
    11:04, 04 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Barys to face Torpedo in 4th match of Gagarin Cup play-offs

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys will hold the fourth match of the first round of the KHL Gagarin Cup play-offs against HC Torpedo in Nizhniy Novgorod later this evening, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

    Astana-based hockey club leads 2:1 in the first round. Although, it should be noted that the Russian team won the latest matches 3:1 celebrating the first win in the round.

    The fourth match will be held in Nizhniy Novgorod and will start at 10:00 pm Astana time. It will be aired live by Qazsport TV channel.

