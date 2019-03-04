Barys to face Torpedo in 4th match of Gagarin Cup play-offs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys will hold the fourth match of the first round of the KHL Gagarin Cup play-offs against HC Torpedo in Nizhniy Novgorod later this evening, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Astana-based hockey club leads 2:1 in the first round. Although, it should be noted that the Russian team won the latest matches 3:1 celebrating the first win in the round.



The fourth match will be held in Nizhniy Novgorod and will start at 10:00 pm Astana time. It will be aired live by Qazsport TV channel.