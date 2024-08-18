Barys to fight Amur Khabarovsk for 3rd place in President’s Cup

HC Barys Astana clashed against HC Lada Togliatti in the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan's Cup, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

At the start of the first period Dinmukhamed Kaiyrzhan put HC Barys Astana on the scoreboard. However, Lada tied the scored on a power play goal from Maxim Mineyev. The middle period saw Kaiyrzhan restoring the Barys lead with the second puck. The opponents managed to tie that one and another one that came in the third period.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency

HC Lada forced overtime in the final minutes of the third period. Vladislav Chervonenko got the decisive goal for the guests.

As the match went on, HC Barys Astana defenseman Danil Butenko was hit by a strong and forceful tackle from Danila Borodin. The athlete was unable to get back on his feet and exit the ice, and was subsequently transported off the ice on a stretcher.

It should be noted that the Lada hockey player was not removed and the game continued immediately after the video review.

Barys defeated Amur to book its place in Sunday’s final, where it will face Lada after they edged Barys in OT, while the Astana-based club will challenge for third place with Amur Khabarovsk.