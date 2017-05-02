Barys to renew its leaders' contracts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Leading players of Astana's Barys - Brandon Bochenski, Kevin Dallman and Dustin Boyd will most likely renew their agreements with the club, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The players' contracts expired after the end of the season and they became unrestricted free agents. The KHL's transfer window has opened today and now players can go to any other team.

However, the president of Barys Alexander Koreshkov made it clear that they will remain in the capital's club. "We are going to offer new contracts to Karlsson, Bochenski, Dallman and Boyd," Koreshkov said.

Boyd, Bochenski, Dallman, as well as Nigel Dawes and Martin St. Pierre play for Barys and the national team of Kazakhstan.