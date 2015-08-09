“Barys” vs. “Metallurg” match kicked off in Astana Ice Palace

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The match between Astana "Barys" and Novokuznetsk "Metallurg" within the 6th International Tournament for the President's Cup has kicked off in Astana Ice Palace today.

President of Kazakhstan Federation of Hockey Askar Mamin took floor welcoming the participants.

"Dear hockey players and fans! Let me congratulate you on the opening of the 6th international Tournament for the Kazakh President's Cup and on inauguration of this new Ice Palace in Astana construction of which was initiated by the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev. We are confident that this building and other new sports facilities will give a strong impetus to the development of Kazakhstan sport and ice hockey", he said. President of the International Federation of Hockey René Fasel in his speech thanked President N.Nazarbayev and A. Mamin for their contribution to the development of hockey. Barys has won this tournament three times.