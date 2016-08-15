Basic rate remained the same in Kazakhstan - National Bank of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The basic rate of Kazakhstan remained at the previous level - 13%, with the +/-1% corridor. The rates on liquidity provision operations and liquidity taking operations have not changes and are 14% and 12% respectively, Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev informed.

"The National Bank of Kazakhstan constantly monitors the information about the actual inflation rate and inflation expectations of the people and market participants in order to adequately assess the situation and make the right decision on the basic rate," D. Akishev said.

According to him, the inflation rate on a year-on-year basis significantly reduced in the fourth quarter of 2016 reflecting the result of statistics calculations taking into consideration a sharp increase of the inflation in October 2015.

"The inflation expectations remain moderate, but demonstrate a slight increase compared to June 2016," D. Akishev noted.

Besides, the National Bank noted the emergence of the first signs of gradual recovery of the business activity that can be considered a risk of increasing of the inflation pressure.