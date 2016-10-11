Basketballer brutally beaten in Petropavlovsk dies

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - BC Bars player Igor Nanayev passed away at a hospital in Petropavlovsk on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Chief physician Yuri Belonog confirmed that the basketball player died of severe head injury.



Social media users started pouring their condolences to Igor's fiancé Dariya Taranovskaya, his family and friends.



Igor Nanayev sustained severe injuries when his was brutally attacked near a night club in Petropavlovsk on October 3. The alleged attacker, 21, was detained. An investigation is underway.



Taranovskaya and Nanayev's friends created a charity fund to raise money to pay for lawyer's services.



Igor Nanayev was born in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region in 1993. He moved to Petropavlovsk one month ago to train and play for BC Bars.