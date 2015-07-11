LONDON. KAZINFORM - The Bayern Munich chief executive, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, has admitted that Bastian Schweinsteiger is "flattered" by the interest from Manchester United and that he will meet the midfielder this weekend to discuss next season.

Rummenigge, who was at a press conference to unveil one of the club's new premium partners on Thursday, was asked whether the Germany international will move to United after all this summer. "I have spoken to Bastian on the phone while we have been on holiday and will speak again now that he is back," he said. "I cannot deny the fact that I have understood during these conversations that he is flattered by the interest from England." The 30-year-old World Cup winner has been at Bayern since 1998 and, considering his age, would represent a break from United's normal transfer policy of signing younger players. However, the United manager, Louis van Gaal, coached the midfielder while at Bayern and is looking to add experience to a squad that appears set to lose a seasoned international in Robin van Persie this summer, Kazinform quotes the Guardian. Rummenigge denied that Bayern were interested in bringing Ángel Di María to the Allianz Arena as part of a possible deal that would lead Mario Götze or Thomas Müller moving in the opposite direction. "That has never been our thinking and not Manchester's either." The CEO added that the club plan to talk to the coach, Pep Guardiola, about extending his contract at some point during the season. "There will be talks at some point. I am not pessimistic that he stays. He is a good fit for us," he said.