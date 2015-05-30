Battle of champions in Astana: Kazakhstani boxers against Cuban boxers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Champions of the third and fourth seasons of the WSB - Kazakhstani club "Astana Arlans" and Olympic team of Cuba "Cuba Dodores" will face off in the finals of the WSB.

The finals of the WSB will be held in Astana on June 20-21.

As a result of the voting, the bid of Kazakhstan for holding the finals in Astana won, the organizers informed.

The finals will be held two days, the C1 weight category will compete on the first day and the C2 weight category will compete on the second day of the finals. The names of boxers representing the teams in the finals will be known 3 days prior to the finals.

The Kazakhstani club won the semifinals round against the Russian team with the score 9:1.

The Cuban team easily won against the Mexican team with the score 10:0.