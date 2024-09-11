Batyr Bekssauyt of Kazakhstan wins Jamba Atu traditional archery silver at Nomad Games in Astana

Kazakhstan’s Batyr Bekssauyt hauled a silver medal in the Jamba Atu traditional archery event at the ongoing World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital, Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

It’s worth noting that the Kazakhstani claimed a gold medal in the Jamba Atu traditional archery in the Asian style on September 9 at the Games in the Kazakh capital.

It was noted that the Jamba Atu traditional archery event brought together 78 athletes from 27 countries.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan claimed three gold medals in the togyzkumalak competitions at the World Nomad Games in Astana.

To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.