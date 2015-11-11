ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A concert in the memory of late Kazakhstani singer and songwriter Batyrkhan Shukenov "Batyr lives: So far, yet so near" will be held in Almaty, art.gazeta.kz reports.

The concert will take place at the Palace of Republic at 7:30 p.m. on December 8. The Palace of Peace and Accord in Astana will also host a concert in the memory of Shukenov on November 14. Renowned Kazakhstani violinist and Shukenov's close friend Arman Murzagaliyev came up with the idea to organize the concert of classic music "To Performer, Musician, Friend". Besides, a presentation of Batyrkhan Shukenov's album of never-released-before songs in Kazakh will be held in Almaty on November 20.