Batyr Sardarbekov from Kazakhstan wins first-ever gold at Programming Championship in Luxor

Batyr Sardarbekov won a gold medal in the final of the ICPC (International Collegiate Programming Contest) 2023 World Championship in Sports Programming, which took place in Luxor, Egypt, from April 14 to 19, reports Kazinform News Agency, citing the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry.

Kazakhstan has been participating in the competition for 20 years. It is the first gold medal for Kazakhstan.

Batyr Sardarbekov participated in the team representing Harbour.Space University, a university for technology and design in Barcelona.

“Sardarbekov’s victory gives a great impetus to the development of this intellectual sport in Kazakhstan,” reads the ministry’s statement.

The country teams of 2022 and 2023 were formed by participants from Astana IT University and International IT University. For the first time in history, two finals were held at the same time and place since the 2022 and 2023 finals were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The contestants were tasked with solving algorithmic problems using code in a limited time with a minimum number of errors and incorrect attempts.

ICPC is one of the largest and most prestigious programming competitions in the world. In September, the ICPC World Finals 2024 will be held in Kazakhstan.

The Sports Programming Federation was established with the ministry’s support. It aims to popularize and stimulate the development of sports programming in Kazakhstan.