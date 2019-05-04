Baubek Oralmagambetov named Chairman of Kazakhstan's Aerospace Committee
Baubek Oralmagambetov was born in 1983 in Aktobe region. He is a graduate of the Moscow Aviation Institute.
He began his career in 2006 as a design engineer at the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center.
In 2010-2012 he worked at the Representative Office of JSC Baiterek Kazakh-Russian Joint Enterprise as a chief specialist and later as a head of a department.
In 2012-2014, he was a Deputy Director, Director of the Space Activity Development Department at the National Space Agency.
In 2014-2015, Baubek Oralmagambetov headed Project Administration Division at the Aerospace Committee of the National Space Agency.
In 2015-2016, he worked as Director General at LLP Galam.
In 2016-2017, he was Acting Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.