Baurzhan Gaisa steps down as akim of Kokshetau city

Baurzhan Gaisa has been dismissed from his post as the akim of Kokshetau city, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the akimat’s press service of the Akmola region, akim of the region, Marat Akhmetzhanov, has dismissed Baurzhan Gaisa from the post of the akim of Kokshetau city.

The deputy head of the city, Gulmira Shukatova, has been appointed as interim deputy akim.

The former akim informed Kokshetau’s residents via Facebook that he had left the post and wishes them further prosperity.

In the Facebook post, Baurzhan Gaisa highlighted the following key developments that happened during his tenure in Kokshetau. "A number of initiatives aimed at improving urban infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life for citizens were implemented. Additionally, 144 apartment buildings were commissioned, and over 170 km of roads underwent repairs. Seventeen projects on the construction of water supply networks were completed, including the resumption of reconstruction of the water supply system. Furthermore, an agreement on the construction of roads along Lake Kopa was signed this year.

Unfortunately, in his words, some problems remain. “However, I believe that these projects will finally reach their logical conclusion. I want to thank everyone who has been with me on this difficult, but exciting journey. I am confident that our achievements will provide a solid foundation for future successes. I leave with a feeling of deep satisfaction from the work done and hope for a bright future of Kokshetau,” Baurzhan Gaisa’s post reads.

Baurzhan Gaisa was born in 1972. He is a native of the Kuibyshev district of the Kokshetau region. In 1996, he obtained a degree in mechanical engineering from the Chelyabinsk State Agricultural Engineering University. He then went on to complete a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Audit at Kokshetau State University in 2006. In 2014, he studied at the Higher School of National Economy in Kutno, Poland.

He commenced his career in 1989 as a worker. In different years he was the head of a number of private enterprises, first deputy chairman of Kokshetau city branch of Nur-Otan party, deputy chairman of Akmola regional branch of Nur-Otan party, secretary of the Kokshetau city maslikhat. He also worked as akim of Korgalzhyn district, deputy chief of staff of akim of Akmola region and akim of Zerendi district.