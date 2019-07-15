Baurzhan Sartbayev appointed as Chairman of the Board of KAZAKH INVEST NC JSC

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Pursuant to the decision of the Board of Directors of KAZAKH INVEST NC JSC, Baurzhan Sartbayev has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of the company. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev introduced the new Chairman to the staff of the company, the press service of KAZAKH INVEST informs.

As noted by the Deputy Minister, following the recent meeting of the Coordination Council on Investment Attraction chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, KAZAKH INVEST NC JSC and the newly appointed Chairman of the company have been assigned a number of tasks, including increasing the annual gross FDI inflows to Kazakhstan from $ 24 billion in 2018 to $ 34 billion by 2025.





The Prime Minister gave specific instructions to enhance the work with domestic and foreign investors, as well as with international financial organizations, in order to attract investments in the country's economy and develop new large-scale projects.





«The new head has an extensive experience of working with foreign companies. Mr Sartbayev also held senior positions in a number of commercial structures for many years. I believe that the accumulated experience will enable finding new niches and significantly improve foreign investors targeting,» said Yermek Kosherbayev.



