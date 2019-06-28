Bauyrzhan Baibek relieved of his post as Mayor of Almaty

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By the Head of State's Decree, Bauyrzhan Baibek has been relieved of his post as Mayor of the city of Almaty due to a transfer to another appointment, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Bauyrzhan Baibek was born on 19th March 1974 in Almaty.

He held the following positions:

Desk Officer, Attaché of the General Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Frankfurt am Main, 3rd Secretary of the Economic Department of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Federal Republic of Germany (1999-2002);

Expert at the System Research Center of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan (2002-2003);

Head of the Information and Analysis Sector of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan (2003);

Chief Inspector of the Presidential Protocol of the Republic of Kazakhstan (2004-2006);

Chief of the Presidential Protocol of the Republic of Kazakhstan (02.2006-08.2009);

Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan (08.24.2009-01.2013);

First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party (01.2013-08-2015);



Mayor of Almaty (9th August 2015, the term of office extended on 17th June 2019)



Chairman of the Board of the Association of Kazakhstan President's Bolashak International Scholarship Fellows (since 2008);

President of the Association of Kazakhstan President's Bolashak International Scholarship Alumni (since 11.15.2008);

Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Kazguu University;



Member of the ICAPP Standing Committee (since 2013);

Member of the National Commission for Public Consciousness Modernization Program Implementation under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (from 04.17.2017)