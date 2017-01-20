Bauyrzhan Momyshuly monument renovated in Shymkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A monument to Bauyrzhan Momyshuly situated at the intersection of Tauke Khan, Republic and Momyshuly avenues has been renovated in Shymkent, Kazinform has learnt from otyrar.kz.

All worn-out granite slabs in the base of the monument were replaced. Old marble slabs in the fountain behind the monument were replaced as well. The monument was treated with a special solution.



Workers of contracting company Mramorgranit tas LLP are putting the finishing touches on the monument. It took the company three weeks to complete the works. The monument will be commissioned in the upcoming days.