Bayan Maksatkyzy forgives ex-husband who tried to kill her

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Bayan Maksatkyzy forgave her former husband Bakytbek Yessentayev who allegedly tried to kill her earlier this year.

"Bayan forgave her husband, she made the right decision. No every woman can make such decision. It was very difficult, but she put her children first," Maksatkyzy's lawyer Marat Askarbekov told Kazinform correspondent on Wednesday.



"I forgave him, this is my decision. I turned this page over, my life goes on. My children have their father and I will search for my happiness somewhere else," Maksatkyzy took to her Instagram account to announce her decision to forgive the ex-husband.



Meanwhile, Bakytbek Yessentayev's trial will continue at the specialized district criminal court of Almaty region in Taldykorgan tomorrow.



According to reports, Bayan spent several weeks in a hospital after the argument with her husband of 22 years turned violent at a filling station in Almaty region in June 2016.

Yessentayev allegedly raped, brutally assaulted and stabbed his then wife with a knife. The producer was rushed to a hospital in the town of Talgar after sustaining multiple injuries to her face and body.



Bakhytbek was arrested on suspicion of rape and grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.

After the incident Bayan Yessentayeva changed her last name to Maksatkyzy.

The former couple has two daughters.