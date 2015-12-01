EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:16, 01 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Bayan Yessentayeva presents new boy band (PHOTO)

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known Kazakh producer Bayan Yessentayeva has introduced a new boy band "Alau" during the TV- show "Tungі studiyada".

    Previously, she announced the debut of the boy band in social networks: "On Monday you will be able to see and hear the new, cool, trendy, young team of four guys! For us they are the best!!!". The new boy band includes Yerzhan Muhatayev, Asset Arystanbek, Khamit Satayev and Yerbol Salykbayev. "Judging by your commentaries, we've done it!!! Meet our boys ... and very soon, our first video!!! " informed Bayan Yessentayeva via her Instagram account.

    Tags:
    Art Culture Society Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!