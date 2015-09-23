EN
    11:27, 23 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Bayern Munich striker scores 5 goals in 9 minutes

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Striker Robert Lewandowski scored five goals in nine (!) minutes propelling his club Bayern Munich to a sensation 5:1 win over Wolfsburg in Bundesliga on Tuesday night, Vesti.kz reports.

    Daniel Caligiuri gave the visitors the 1:0 lead in the first half. But it was Polish forward Lewandowski who stole the show and stunned the Allianz Arena with an incredible five-minute hat-trick in the 55th minute, adding his fourth and fifth goals minutes later. It were the fastest five goals scored in Bundesliga history.

