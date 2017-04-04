BBC to make film about Khorgos

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In May this year British TV company BBC World will show a documentary film on Kazakhstan major infrastructure projects of Kazakhstan such as Khorgos International Center of Boundary Cooperation, SEZ "Khorgos- East Gate" and Dry Port. Kazinform reports with reference to Khorgos ICBC press-service.

Within a week the film crew shot a video material about large-scale construction in Panfilov district of Almaty region, earlier related to as a farming district. Now gantry cranes and reach stackers are operating, Kazakh and Chinese businessmen are negotiating, thousands of tourists are buying goods and freight trains are arriving there.

"In our film we want to reflect not only the construction boom in the New Silk Road but also to show the soul of Khorgos. Therefore, stories of people are very important for us, we want to hear how their life has changed after such transformations started here", project head manager Chris West noted.

One of the film heroines was a resident of Zharkent Nailia Amrayeva. A young mother works as a waitress, and on idle days she helps Khorgos tourists to find the right goods and tells the places where to buy it cheaper. For Nailia Khorgos ICBC became an opportunity to earn extra money and improve her financial standing. In the future she plans to start up her own business work with Chinese partners, the press-service of the «Khorgos» reports.

Khorgos International Center of Boundary Cooperation is a mega project, initiated by Kazakh and Chinese Heads of State, with a total area of 560 hectares. No visa issuance is needed, and the products are sold duty-free. The new format cross-border cooperation zone includes the sites of trade, entertainment, health-improvement, hotels, etc. It is planned that construction for the main investment projects will be completed in 2018.