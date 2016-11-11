BBC to show film about Kazakhstan

ASTANA KAZINFORM The film dedicated to the 25th anniversary of independence is based on the story of British traveler and explorer Thomas Atkinson that in 1847 was the first European to explore Kazakhstan.

Starting mid-November it will be on BBC World. It was filmed in Astana, Almaty and Almaty region where Atkinson had travelled.

Erzhan Kazykhanov, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UK, and Rapil Zhoshybayev, the EXPO 2017 Commissioner, were at the premiere screening.

It has been reported that BBC is interested in the EXPO. The coverage of EXPO by BBC and other media is being discussed.

"We are now preparing a partnership agreement with BBC. They want to show our country during the EXPO. All international events, all tourism opportunities," said EXPO 2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev, Kazinform refers to Khabar.