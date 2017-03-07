BBC Two showcases Top Gear's Kazakhstan road trip

LONDON. KAZINFORM BBC Top Gear's Kazakhstan road trip has become one of the big showcase films for new series 24 episode 1 of the programme.

The film followed Top Gear presenters Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid on a road trip through Kazakhstan as they set out to determine who has the world's most reliable car. On their journey from Turkestan to Baikonur they tested Mercedes E 220D, Volvo V70 and London Taxi across a variety of terrain and disciplines as well as exploring the local culture.



The film ended with the presenters watching the launch of the Soyuz at the Baikonur Cosmodrome.



BBC Top Gear's Kazakhstan road trip was supported by the Embassy of Kazakhstan to the UK, the Offices of the Governors of the cities of Shymkent and Turkestan, South-Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.



BBC Top Gear is broadcast to over 350 million people in 200 countries around the world.



