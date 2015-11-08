EN
    11:59, 08 November 2015 | GMT +6

    BC Astana suffered one-point loss in Riga

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - BC Astana suffered a 93:94 loss to BC VEF in the VTB United League new season on Saturday night in Riga, Sports.kz reports.

    The hosts dominated through the first half losing concentration later in the game and giving Ramunas Butautas' side a chance to improve. However, it was not enough to register a victory. Kenneth Hayes of Astana had the biggest impact scoring 30 points. Patrick Calathes scored 21 points, Rustam Yargaliyev - 13 points, Alexey Zhukanenko - 12 points, Anatoly Kolesnikov - 10 points, Pavel Ilyin - 6 points, Anton Ponomarev - 1 point. Next time Astana will host BC Tsmoki Minsk on November 14.

