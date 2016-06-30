BC Astana to sign 80% of local players - PPSC Executive director

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Executive director of the "Astana Presidential Professional Sports Club" (PPSC) Mr. Amanbek Kulchikov has admitted that performance of BC Astana last season was far from perfect, Kazinform has learnt from Sprots.kz.

At a press conference on Thursday Mr. Kulchikov said the last season was bad for the team but there are no plans to disband it. "We need it to promote basketball in Kazakhstan," he said adding that the club had undergone drastic changes.



"The goal of the PPSC is to increase the number of Kazakhstani athletes in all its projects. In new season 80% of players of BC Astana will be from Kazakhstan. Its budget will be trimmed by 50%. However, we have an ambitious plan to open a children's academy within the club. We must think about our future and create comfortable conditions for our young athletes," he said.



In his words, new roster of the team and the name of its new head coach will be revealed in late August - early September.