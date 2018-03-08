17:06, 08 March 2018 | GMT +6
BC Astana wins its second Kazakhstan Cup
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana won the Basketball Cup of Kazakhstan-2018 for the second time in a row, SPORTINFORM reports.
In the decisive match, Astana beat Atyrau Barsy 72:61. Astana lost the first quarter (17:21), then won in the second and third (20:10, 23:16).
The capital's club lost the final quarter (12:14), however, it did not affect the final result.
It should be noted that this year's final repeated the 2017 game with the same teams.