Be ready for 2nd wave, warns Italian Health Minister

ROME. KAZINFORM - A second wave of the coronavirus «is feared by all the world's scientists» and Italy must be ready for one, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

«Those who have the task of political decisions cannot underestimate this eventuality and that is why we have boosted intensive care beds by 115%,» he said.

«We are concerned about the possibility of a second wave and the country must make sure it is ready in its entirety».