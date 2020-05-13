EN
    08:16, 13 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Bear, leopard and fox caught on camera in mountains near Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM A number of rare animals was caught on a camera in the Alatau Mountains.

    The video spotted a bear, a fox and a mother leopard with a cub in the mountains near Almaty as the city imposed quarantine.

    The Snow Leopard Foundation uploaded the video on its official Instagram account.

    It is notably, Kazakhstan pays great attention to exploring and preserving the populations of unique animals, in particular, of snow leopard.


