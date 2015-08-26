EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:52, 26 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Bear revenge-killed 65yo in E Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - August 19 a 65-year-old resident of Medvedka village went to pick berries in the woods.

    The man did not return home and his relatives called to Shemonaikha police department. The man's body was found in the woods. The man had injuries from the claws and canines. Locals believe that the man could be attacked by a bear. Based on tracks found at the scene and other evidence it appeared that an adult bear was likely involved, authorities said. Residents of the village believe that the bear killed the old man to take revenge. It turned out that a few days before a cub was hit to death by a vehicle near Medvedka village.

    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!