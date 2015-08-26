Bear revenge-killed 65yo in E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - August 19 a 65-year-old resident of Medvedka village went to pick berries in the woods.

The man did not return home and his relatives called to Shemonaikha police department. The man's body was found in the woods. The man had injuries from the claws and canines. Locals believe that the man could be attacked by a bear. Based on tracks found at the scene and other evidence it appeared that an adult bear was likely involved, authorities said. Residents of the village believe that the bear killed the old man to take revenge. It turned out that a few days before a cub was hit to death by a vehicle near Medvedka village.