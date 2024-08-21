Wonders of Kazakhstan's nature in Dimash Kudaibergen’s new music video

JSC NC Kazakh Tourism and world-famous Kazakh vocalist Dimash Kudaibergen started shooting a music video in the country’s major tourist attractions, Kazinform News Agency has learned from the Ministry of Tourism and Sport.

The new song is devoted to the natural and cultural treasures of Kazakhstan. The project is implemented with the support of the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

The shooting crew have already been to such popular tourist locations as Charyn Canyon, Kolsay Lakes, Akmeshit Cave, Azret-Sultan Reserve-Museum, as well as Bozzhyra Gorge, Torysh Valley and more.

The MV will also feature the wonders of nature of Burabay, Katon-Karagay, Altyn-Emel, and Zhongar-Alatau national parks.

Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

According to Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, the project will attract attention to the unique wonders of Kazakhstan and enable the viewers to look at Kazakhstan through the prism of art.

“We hope that the music video will let many people discover Kazakhstan as the place of rich cultural heritage and unique nature,” he said.

The project is called to promote tourism in Kazakhstan among the singer’s fanbase and introduce the country’s natural and cultural heritage to them.

Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

The project is implemented with the support of the Tourism Department of Almaty city, Almaty, Turkistan, Mangystau regions, Visit Alatau and Visit Aktau centers, Air Astana and FlyArystan companies, Karavansaray Turkistan complex and Integra Construction KZ.

Earlier, Dimash toured Turkistan and Mangystau regions to discuss tourism promotion issues with the regional governors and visit local historical and cultural attractions.