‘Beautiful Iran’ exhibition opens in Tokyo

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - An exhibition of Iranian works of art, culture and handicrafts opened at the Iranian embassy in Tokyo on Monday, IRNA reports.

The exhibition, themed «beautiful Iran», is being held while the Olympic Games are underway in the Japanese capital.

A number of senior Iranian sports officials, as well as the Japanese Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Koichi Hagiuda, participated in the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

The event will continue until August 6.

The Iranian Sports Minister and the Head of the National Olympics Committee presented an Arjan Cup, which is the symbol of the Iranian squad at the Olympic Games, to the Japanese Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.