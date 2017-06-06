Beautiful Kazakhstan - Beautiful China exhibition unveiled in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Beautiful Kazakhstan - Beautiful China photo exhibition has been unveiled at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana today, Kazinform correspondent reports.





The event is dated to 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and China. It was organized by the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Press Service of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, the Embassy of Kazakhstan to China and the Embassy of China to Kazakhstan with the support of Kazinform International News Agency and China Pictorial.



The Chinese side stressed that the photo exhibition will help cement ties between Kazakhstan and China. It was noted that thanks to the masters of photography of Kazakhstan and China guests of the exhibition will get a chance to appreciate the efforts made to strengthen friendship between Astana and Beijing and see hopes of the two nations for the brighter future.







Vice Minister of Information and Communications Alan Azhibayev, in turn, emphasized the important role Kazinform International News Agency plays in Central Asia.



"Kazinform has become the first news agency in Central Asia to publish news in the Chinese language. Today we have officially inaugurated the Beautiful Kazakhstan - Beautiful China photo exhibition that will familiarize its visitors with nature and history of Kazakhstan and China. Such events bring our nations closer," Vice Minister Azhibayev said.



According to Askar Umarov, General Director of Kazinform International News Agency, the Kazakh-Chinese relations have been lifted to a brand new level thanks to Nursultan Nazarbayev and Xi Jinping's political efforts. He said: "This photo exhibition will be our contribution to the process of strengthening of Kazakhstan-China cooperation."







The Beautiful Kazakhstan - Beautiful China photo exhibition is due to be held until June 10.