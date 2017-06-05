Beautiful Kazakhstan - Beautiful China photo exhibition to be unveiled in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The photo exhibition "Beautiful Kazakhstan - Beautiful China" will be unveiled in Astana on the occasion of 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and China. The opening ceremony is set to take place at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation on June 6, Kazinform has learned from china.org.cn.

"Please send us your personal details via VKontakte or Facebook, if you want to attend the event. You will email you the invitation," the agency's Facebook account says.



The event is organized by the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Press Service of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, the Embassy of Kazakhstan to China and the Embassy of China to Kazakhstan.

Kazinform International News Agency and China Pictorial will run the exhibition.