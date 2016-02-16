10:32, 16 February 2016 | GMT +6
Beauty of Kazakh land by German photographer David Köster (PHOTOS)
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan: In the middle of nowhere, enjoy more photographs of Kazakhstan by Germany-based landscape photographer David Köster here.
You don’t believe these pictures were taken in Kazakhstan, don’t you? They are too fantastic to be true. Visit BreathTime and enjoy the videos from Kazakhstan's National Parks to make sure these places really exist.
Source: https://www.kazakhembus.com/