    10:57, 12 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Beckham arrived in Antarctica for playing football

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former halfback of Manchester United and the national football team of England David Beckham arrived in the Antarctic continent, where he plans to participate in a football match, Vesti.kz reports referring to R-Sport.

    "Just marked the pitch out ... Anyone see the corner flag behind me?? Game 5 Antarctica WOW no words!!!!" 40-year-old Beckham wrote on Instagram.

    The former football player travels around the world in order to play in all continents within the BBC project. Last week, Beckham played with children in Nepal. The match gathered sever hundreds of fans there. It's Antarctica's turn now.

