Bed capacity for coronavirus patients in Kazakhstan increased by 70%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The number of beds for patients with coronavirus increased by 70% to stand at 43,000,» President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted delivering the televised address on the current situation in the country.

The Head of State noted that 400 universal mobile crews were formed to render medical services. By the end of July their number will increase up to 3,500. Pursuant to the President’s task the bed capacity for battling coronavirus grew by 70% up to 43,000.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added that military medical workers are actively involved in this work. Above 500 beds were unrolled thanks to the resources of the Armed Forces.