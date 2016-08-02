Bees help monitor air quality at Prague Airport

PRAGUE. KAZINFORM More than 300 thousand bees help monitor the air quality at the Vaclav Havel Airport in Prague.

The Prague airport measures the quality of local honey to ascertain the effects of air transport on the environment. The program has been in place since 2011 and has an analog in Dusseldorf .

The reason the bees are used is that they don't interfere with airline operations.

“Bees are very small, and even in the case of contact with an airplane, nothing criminal can happen,” explained aircraft engineer and beekeeper Roman Kuttelwascher.

The bees around the Prague airport produce about 100 kg of honey a year, Sputniknews reports.



Photo: © Flickr/ Danny Perez Photography