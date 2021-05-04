Behavior of Kazakhstanis in the face of a pandemic

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan presents the answers of Kazakhstanis on whether or not they follow the recommendations of the Ministry of Health under quarantine, Kazinform reports.

From the point of view of psychology, one of the criteria for a healthy adult personality is the ability to take personal responsibility for one's life and decisions. For more than a year we have been living under quarantine restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. During this time, our lives have changed, our attitudes and even our values have changed. In terms of preserving health, much depends on the person himself. Therefore, one of the important questions that interested sociologists was the question of compliance by the citizens with the recommendations of the Ministry of Health.

According to the results of the sociological study, more than half of all respondents stated at the time of the survey that they always follow the basic recommendations in quarantine conditions. The best situation is with the wearing of a protective mask in public places. 80.9% of respondents always follow this rule, and another 17.8% sometimes follow it and sometimes do not. And those who do not wear a mask in public places are less than 1% of all respondents.

More than half of all respondents always adhere to self-isolation in case of indisposition, use disinfectants and limit personal contacts with relatives. Approximately every second respondent always keeps a distance of 1.5-2 meters from others and limits his/her stay in the street.

It should also be noted that among us there is also a sufficient share of those who observe the necessary norms of protective behavior NOT AT ALL TIMES. Thus, approximately every third respondent may from time to time continue contact with relatives, attending family events, and also not always observe the mode of self-isolation in case of indisposition.