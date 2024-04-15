Behind every number is the life of a woman or child, Dinara Zakiyeva

Children's Rights Ombudsman of Kazakhstan Dinara Zakiyeva told Kazinform News Agency that the signing of the law on domestic violence could be called a big change for Kazakhstan.

She noted early this year, the Head of State prioritized the development of zero-tolerance towards violence in society. And this law precisely embodies this postulate, ensuring the principle of the inevitability of punishment for violence.

Statistics claim that six crimes are committed against children, and over 340 people are abused every day. 69 women and seven children died because of domestic abuse, and 2,452 crimes were committed against children in 2023 in Kazakhstan. Behind every number is the life of a woman or a child, Dinara Zakiyeva said.

Generally, the law's main provisions were published on social networks and the media last September, after they were submitted to the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Majilis. The amendments were also discussed on various platforms involving representatives of more than 100 NGOs, and social activists, in working groups of the Majilis and the Senate.

Refuting rumors Dinara Zakiyeva said there are no changes or amendments to the law as regards separating children from parents, restrictions, or deprivation of parental rights following the Code “On Marriage and Family” in force since 2011.