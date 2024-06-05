EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:15, 05 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Beibit Zhukayev defeats former world No. 31

    Photo credit: the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

    The ATP Challenger Tour with a purse of $125,000 kicked off in Surbiton, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF).

    World No. 171 Beibit Zhukayev defeated Maxime Cressy ranked 175th, a former world No. 31, in two sets with a score of 6-4, 6-3.

    In the second round, Zhukayev will face one of two Australian competitors, Christopher O'Connell or James Duckworth.

    In the first round of the tournament, world No. 136 Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin exhibited a high degree of confidence in his performance, ultimately prevailing over Britain's Arthur Ferry ranked 246th with a score of 6-3, 6-2. The Kazakhstani athlete will proceed to the quarterfinals, where he will face the winner of the Alex Mickelsen (USA)/Paul Jubb (Great Britain) clash.

