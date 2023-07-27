EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:34, 27 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Beibit Zhukayev makes it to Challenger de Salinas quarterfinals

    None
    Photo: ktf.kz
    SALINAS. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Beibit Zhukayev held his second singles match at the Challenger de Salinas hard court tournament, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

    Zhukayev played vs Australian Philip Seculic and defeated him in two sets 7:6, 6:3. The game lasted for one hour and 42 minutes.

    During the game Zhukayev hit seven aces and made one double fault. Besides, he won six points and three games in a row.

    Beibit Zhukayev is ranked 270th by the Association of Tennis Professionals, and Seculic stands 340th.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!