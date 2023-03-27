Beibit Zhukayev makes it to finals of Lille Challenger Qualification

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Beibit Zhukayev (ranked 343rd by the ATP) has made it to the finals of the ATP Challenger Qualification in Lille, France after beating South Korean Nam Ji Sung (ranked 483rd) in three sets with the score 6:1, 6:7, 6:1., Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

To move into the main draw, Zhukayev will play vs Jonas Forejtek (ranked 298th) from the Czech Republic.

The prize fund of the tournament is 118,000 euros. The winner will receive 16,020 euros and 100 points.