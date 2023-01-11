EN
    19:33, 11 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan faces loss at Nonthaburi 2 tournament

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev lost in the second round of the ATP Challenger men’s singles event in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Beibit Zhukayev was upset by Taiwanese Jason Jung, the world,s 396th tennis player, 4-6, 6-7 in the second round match at the Nonthaburi 2 ATP Challenger men’s singles event.

    In two hours and 11 minutes, the Kazakhstani fired nine aces, and made two double faults, as well as won five points and two games in a row.

    Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan currently ranks 313th in the ATP singles ranking.


    Photo: ktf.kz


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
