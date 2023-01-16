EN
    21:11, 16 January 2023

    Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan fails at Nonthaburi 3 Challenger tournament

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev lost in the first round of the ATP Challenger men’s singles tournament in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Zhukayev was defeated by Australia’s James Duckworth 3-6, 4-6 in the first-round match at the 2023 Nonthaburi 3 Challenger tournament.

    During the match that lasted for one hour and 20 minutes, Beibit fired eight aces, made six double faults, as well as won four points and one game in a row.

    The Kazakhstani ranks 307th according to the ATP.

