    18:43, 02 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan reaches Challenger tournament semis

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev, ranked 395th in the world, defeated Valentin Vacherot of Monaco, the world’s 271st seed, in the quarterfinal of the Challenger Nonthaburi 2 Singles in Thailand, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

    Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan beat Monaco’s Valentin Vacherot 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2) in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

    During the match that lasted for more than two hours the Kazakhstani fired 18 aces, and saved two break points of eight.

    Beibit is to meet the world’s 432nd player Arthur Cazaux in the semifinal.



