    10:39, 04 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan reaches final of ATP Challenger tennis event in US

    Photo: sports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Beibit Zhukayev advanced to the final of the ATP Challenger tennis tournament in Little Rock, US, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Zhubayev defeated American Adam Walton 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 in the semifinal of the 2023 Little Rock Challenger.

    On his way to the Little Rock Challenger final, the Kazakhstani beat American Colin Markes, Nicolas Moreno de Alboran, German Peter Gojowczyk, and his compatriot Mikhail Kukushkin.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
