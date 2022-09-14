EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:05, 14 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of Challenger event in Turkiye

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZIJNFORM – Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev was victorious over Spanish Nicolas Alvarez Varona in the second round of the ATP Challenger event in Istanbul, Turkiye, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The match ended with a score of 6-4, 6-1 in the Kazakhstani player’s favor. Beibit hit four aces, and saved three breaks of four.

    The Kazakhstani is to take on Radu Albot of Moldova in the quarterfinal of the Istanbul Challenger tournament.




    Photo: ktf.kz

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!