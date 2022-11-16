EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:05, 16 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan strolls into 2nd round at Kobe Challenger

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev advanced to the second round of the ATP Challenger tournament in Kobe, Japan, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan outperformed Yuichi Sugita of Japan 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the first-round match of the tournament.

    The Kazakhstani is to take on the tournament’s top seed Christopher O'Connell of Australia in the next round.

    Photo: ktf.kz

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!