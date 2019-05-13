Beibut Atamkulov to participate in SCO and CSTO ministerial meetings in Bishkek

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadyarov announced working plans of Minister Beibut Atamkulov today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, on May 18, 2019 the city of Dushanbe, Tajikistan, will host the 7th Regular Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and Japan. Kazakh delegation will be led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Beibut Atamkulov.

The meeting will discuss development of cooperation among the participants of Central Asia+Japan Dialogue in trade, investments, tourism and regional security issues.



The Central Asia+Japan Dialogue was convened for the first time in 2004 on the initiative of Japan.



Political dialogue, development of intra-regional collaboration, encouragement for business, intellectual dialogue and cultural ties are the main areas of cooperation. The first ministerial meeting of the Central Asia+Japan Dialogue was held in the city of Nur-Sultan in 2004.

After the meeting in Dushanbe, Beibut Atamkulov will head to Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.



"On May 19-20, Mr. Atamkulov will pay an official visit to Bishkek during which he will attend the ceremony of signing the 2019-2020 Programme of Cooperation between the Kazakh and Kyrgyz Foreign Ministries," Aibek Smadyarov said.



On May 22, the Kazakh Minister will take part in ministerial meetings of the SCO and CSTO in Bishkek, he added.